Abuse of Power: Court Rules Hatupangwigwi Is Not Hate Speech

By Diaspora Messenger 0
Abuse of Power: Court Rules Hatupangwigwi Is Not Hate Speech
Abuse of Power: Court Rules Hatupangwigwi Is Not Hate Speech

The high court has quashed the NCIC decision terming “hatupangwingwi” and “watjua hawajui” as hate terms. Justice Antony Ndungu said NCIC did not follow due process in taking the impugned action.

In the case, Chama cha Mawakili said the contested words are ‘sayings’ of freedom of expression used by Kenyans and does not amount to hate speech or any other negative connotations.

“The process leading to the decision by NCIC is flawed and unconstitutional. It amounts to abuse of power by the commissions,” read the court documents.

The group indicates that the process of classifying or terming words as hate must not be misused or used as an avenue to settle political scores in the guise of encouraging national cohesion and integration.

By: SUSAN MUHINDI

Related Posts
NEWS

Court Action on Kenyan Prison Cleaner with Ksh257 Million…

NEWS

Court gives Miguna 72 hrs to obtain emergency travel…

NEWS

Pastor Ng’ang’a loses court battle against media…

NEWS

Uhuru’s Creation Of CAS Post Unconstitutional Court…

Source-https://mpasho.co.ke/

 

Abuse of Power: Court Rules Hatupangwigwi Is Not Hate Speech

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: