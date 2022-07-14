We take a stroll around Illinois State University after attending our student’s commencement ceremony. The school, albeit being in a region with somewhat uncertain weather, is extremely beautiful, with well-kept lawns and exquisite flowers.

The Illinois family, popularly known as the Redbirds, takes great pride in being the state’s oldest university, attracting international students from 72 different nations.

Despite its modest campus vibe, with some graduate classes having just 25 students in a class, the school has magnificent infrastructure, notably the Redbirds pavilion, which stands out due to its red color signature.

Outstanding halls and indoor arenas for various activities are also present here. We give you a glimpse of this majestic institution complete with stunning details.

A Sample of the Magnificent Infrastructure at Illinois State University