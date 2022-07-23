VIDEO: We Really Enjoy The Student Life At Illinois State University

These guys crossed the Atlantic Ocean in search of knowledge, and they ended up in this charming state of Illinois. They compare and contrast their undergraduate campuses in Kenya and the institution they are currently attending in the United States.

This makes them realize that this country is on a distinct level in terms of education quality and way of life.

The infrastructure, the care taken to preserve nature (for instance, every tree native to the state of Illinois is present at Quad Park), the preparation given to students to prepare them for careers in the corporate world, and, most importantly, willing professors who are ready to guide you in your studies.

If we must rank schools, ISU is the finest.

Did you know that the youngest student at ISU is 16 years old and the oldest is 81?

For more inspiring content about studying, living and working in USA, please subscribe to my YouTube channel

A Little Bit About Me! I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA. I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself. My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs.On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well. Keep your dream alive and never give up! To learn about my company’s amazing programs, please go to; www.appstecamerica.com or www.successwithbobmwiti.com Contact me at;

[email protected]

[email protected]

+1 813-573-5619 ext 402

VIDEO: We Really Enjoy The Student Life At Illinois State University