Death Announcement of Esther Waithira Njoroge (Syra) of Gaithersburg Maryland
It is with deep sorrow and acceptance of God’s will that we announce the passing on to glory for Esther Waithira Njoroge (popularly known as Syra) of Gaithersburg Maryland.
Esther Waithira was the daughter of Anastasia Njenga (Mama Nduta) of Gaithersburg Maryland, she was beloved sister to Alice nyambura kinuthia of eldoret Town, Kenya, Mary Nancy Kafue of Leicester (UK), June Naomi Nduta of Killen, Texas, John Isaac Njenga of Oxnard, California, Michael Alex Machara of Fort Knox, Kenturky and Mercy Alice of Pittsburgh, Pensylvania.
