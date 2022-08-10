Death Announcement of Esther Waithira Njoroge (Syra) of Gaithersburg Maryland

It is with deep sorrow and acceptance of God’s will that we announce the passing on to glory for Esther Waithira Njoroge (popularly known as Syra) of Gaithersburg Maryland.

Waithira developed bleeding four weeks after giving birth to a baby boy and died on 8th August 2022 at Holy cross Hospital in Germantown Maryland where she was undergoing treatment. She was a loving wife to Dr. Njoroge ikonye and a loving mother to three young boys.

 

Esther Waithira was the daughter of Anastasia Njenga (Mama Nduta)  of Gaithersburg Maryland, she was beloved sister to Alice nyambura kinuthia of eldoret Town, Kenya, Mary Nancy Kafue of Leicester (UK), June Naomi Nduta of Killen, Texas,  John Isaac Njenga of Oxnard, California, Michael Alex Machara of Fort Knox, Kenturky and Mercy Alice of Pittsburgh, Pensylvania.

Family and friends will be meeting every night via zoom ( Kindly see the link below). Those able to visit during the day are also werlcome. The address is: Address: 23 Travis Court, Gaithersburg MD, 20879. You can also reach Mama Nduta at # (240) 603-0866

 

Starting tonight at 8pm (Eastern time), we will be having a one hour prayer meeting on zoom everyday. 
Kindly use the link below to join us.
Topic: Prayer Service for Eunice Waithira (Mama Nduta’s Daughter)
Join Zoom Meeting:
Meeting ID: 861 1837 6369
Passcode: 178989
Option 2: Call +1 309 205 3325 US
Esther Waithira with husband Dr. Njoroge ikonye

 

