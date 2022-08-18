How It Should Be: Sakaja Meets Rival Polycarp Igathe For Coffee

Nairobi County Governor-elect Johnson Sakaja has honoured his promise to sit down with his political rival Polycarp Igathe for coffee after the latter conceded defeat following the outcome of the polls.

Taking to social media on Thursday, Sakaja shared photos of himself and his one-time perceived political adversary engaging in talks and sharing light moments presumably at a restaurant.

“Wonderful conversation and laughs with my brother @polyigathe this afternoon. Amesema ni siasa safi,” Sakaja wrote on Twitter.

Sakaja, running on a UDA ticket emerged the winner in the hotly-contested race to ascend to the county’s top post by amassing 699,392 votes ahead of Jubilee Party’s Igathe who got 573,516 votes.

Igathe hence conceded defeat and lauded Sakaja for his victory, further thanking his supporters for backing his bid.

“I accept the decision of the people of Nairobi and thank all our supporters. The Governor of Nairobi is His Excellency Johnson Sakaja. Congratulations! God bless Kenya,” he wrote on Twitter on August 14, 2022.

Sakaja on the same day commended Igathe for the move, inviting him to coffee for putting up a good fight in the contest.

By Joseph Muia

Source-https://citizen.digital/

