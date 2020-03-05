IEBC: Polycarp Igathe Is Still Nairobi Deputy Governor

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has stated that according to their records, Polycarp Igathe was still Nairobi County deputy governor.

Daily Nation was first to report that IEBC alleged that it was unaware Igathe had resigned from the role, adding it was yet to receive formal communication.

Through a statement on his Twitter account on January 12, 2018, the former deputy governor had stated that he had failed to earn the trust of Governor Mike Sonko.

“Dear Nairobians, it is with a heavy heart that I resign my seat as elected Deputy Governor of Nairobi City County effective 1 p.m. on 31st Jan 2018. I regret I have failed to earn the trust of the governor to enable me to drive the administration and management of the county.

“Without fear, favour or ill will, I step down to avoid abusing or betraying my oath of office to Kenyans, Nairobians and my family. Thank you for the encouraging support given to me so far,” he had tweeted.

“Serving Kenyans in Nairobi under your leadership has been a high honour and distinct privilege. I am grateful to Nairobians and yourself for giving me the opportunity to serve. Thank you, and please accept my highest personal regards,” his statement read in part.

