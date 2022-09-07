Raila is My Leader – President Uhuru Tell Azimio MPs in Kajiado

Outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta has said that he will hand over power smiling because it is his constitutional duty.

Speaking on Wednesday, September 7, during the Azimio parliamentary group meeting in Kajiado, the President, however, said that his leader is former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

“I will hand over power smiling because it is my Constitutional duty to do so but my leader is Raila Odinga,” the Head of State said.

President Kenyatta further urged the Azimio MPs to stay in the coalition insisting that the Raila Odinga-led coalition party is the majority.

“Tomorrow I want to see whether you are in Azimio, if you are in Azimio stay in Azimio,” the outgoing President said.

His sentiments come after he addressed the nation on September 5 after the Supreme Court upheld the victory of President-elect William Ruto.

In his address, President Kenyatta stated that he intended to oversee a smooth transition of power to the next government.

“It’s my intention to oversee a smooth transition to the next administration and all the necessary orders to facilitate this process have already been issued,” he said.

However, the Head of State seemed to question the verdict by the apex court and further failed to congratulate his deputy for his election as President.

“Is it about numbers or is it about process? Can an institution rule one way in an election and another way in another election without scrutiny?” Uhuru posed.

