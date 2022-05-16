Kalonzo Musyoka declines Raila’s offer, Announces Presidential Bid

Although Raila Odinga included Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka in his Cabinet as a chief Secretary, Kalonzo declined the offer and announced that he would be running for the Presidency in the August 9 poll.

Kalonzo stated that he had decided to run after being shortchanged by the Azimio coalition where he had sought to become Raila Odinga’s running mate.

The former Vice President also unveiled Andrew Sunkuli, a prominent businessman as his running mate.

Kalonzo noted that Sunkuli embodied a politician who rose from the ground up and is merited on integrity and governance.

“My brother Raila knows I am naming my running mate. He came to my house to try and convince me to accept his choice. We did not agree and he said he would choose Martha and I told him I would choose my own running mate.

Kalonzo noted that Gideon would stand with him in the original One Kenya Alliance outfit, contrary to speculations that the KANU party leader would remain affiliated with the Azimio coalition.

“I know that some people have been saying that Gideon has been sent to spy but he is with fully with us. My honest opinion is that OKA continues as originally established and we move on, compare notes. We have business to save this nation.”

The party leader noted that his name had already been submitted to Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as Wiper Party Presidential candidate.

“The majority of Kenyans want an alternative between Kenya Kwanza and Azimio. For how long do people want Kalonzo to be the one to sacrifice and when I sacrifice, they mess up? I promise 50/50 gender in Government.”

“We need to reset our minds as Kenyans. In fact, I am going to be mute for one week to reflect and to think because these are weighty matters.”

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi was also present in Karen when Kalonzo made the announcement but he declined a chance to speak at the briefing. The KANU chairman first made an appearance at KICC where Odinga was unveiling his running mate before dashing to the SKM Centre an hour later.

In his address at KICC, Azimio la Umoja One flag-bearer, Raila Odinga, offered Kalonzo the Chief Cabinet Secretary position.

The Wiper party has already moved to court challenging the coalition agreement it made while joining the Azimio alliance.

By BRIAN KIMANI

