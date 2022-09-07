Raila’s Circle Criticised For Sharing Photos of His Swollen Face

Raila Odinga With Swollen Lip and Bruised Nose: A section of Azimio supporters have come out to criticize presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s handlers for sharing photos that many felt were in bad taste.

Raila was visited by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his son, Jomo, in the company of several Azimio operatives.

The leaders appeared jovial as they shared photos that have since gone viral. However, Raila’s face was visibly swollen, causing concern among his supporters and the general public.

“Baba is clearly not well for someone to be taking unnecessary photos of him and sharing them in public. For the first time, he even wore a mask in an enclosed place. And when he removed it, l almost thought he had a minor stroke. Let them visit him quietly. May blessings be upon him,” historian Levin Odhiambo observed.

“They shouldn’t have posed for photos with Baba in that state. No. That’s not nice,” Ahmed Asmali remarked.

The Azimio leader appeared uncomfortable as he had to wear a mask in one of the close-up photos taken with his guests.

Vok.co.ke has since established that the Azimio boss had a minor fall that burst his lip and left minor injuries on his forehead.

