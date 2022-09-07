Photos of Raila Odinga with swollen lip, bruised nose in first public appearance since Supreme Court ruling

President Uhuru Kenyatta on the night of Tuesday, September 6, 2022, was all smiles as he met with Mr Raila Odinga during the latter’s first public appearance since he lost a presidential election petition that he had filed at the Supreme Court.

In the photos, President Kenyatta paid Mr Odinga a courtesy visit at his Karen home where he also met with other leaders in the Azimio la Umoja coalition

However, details of their meeting are yet to be made public but Nairobi News had a glimpse of some of the photos that were captured in the meeting.

President Kenyatta was dressed in a blue shirt with floral patterns while Mr Odinga who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader was dressed in a blue, denim shirt and white khaki trousers.

Other leaders who attended the meeting include; Siaya Governor James Orengo, Mr Makau Mutua, Siaya Senator and brother to Mr Odinga, Oburu Odinga.

Baba’s face was visibly swollen as was evident in one of the photos seen by Nairobi News. His nose was also showing signs of bruising.

It is not clear what caused the swelling or bruising, his communication team is yet to address the matter.

Mr Odinga had moved to court challenging Deputy President William Ruto’s win after the latter was announced as the winner of the August 9, 2022, general elections.

On August 15, 2022, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati announced Mr Ruto as the President-elect after he garnered 7,176,141 votes against Mr Odinga who garnered 6,942,930 votes.

It is then that Mr Odinga moved to court to challenge Mr Ruto’s win in a case that did not sail through.

In its judgement, the Supreme Court of Kenya ruled that Mr Ruto was elected as the President in a free and fair election that was conducted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“The presidential election number E005 OF 2022, as consolidated with presidential election petition numbers E001. 2,3,4,7 and 8 of 2022 are hereby dismissed,” said CJ Koome, adding that “as a consequence, we declare the election of the first respondent as president-elect to be valid under Article143 of the constitution.”

After the ruling, Mr Odinga said that he would respect the ruling but he did not agree with the findings of the Supreme Court judges.

By Nyaboga Kiage

Source: https://nairobinews.nation.africa/

