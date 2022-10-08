Kenyan Woman Mary Ekai killed by Cattle Rustlers in Turkana, Kenya

Kenyan Woman Mary Ekai killed by Cattle Rustlers in Turkana, Kenya
Kenyan Woman Mary Ekai killed by Cattle Rustlers in Turkana, Kenya

Dear Friends, It is with great sadness and acceptance of God’s will that we announce the passing of Mary Ekai. She was killed by cattle rustlers in Turkana, Kenya on 9/24/22. She was a sister to Jackie Ekai of  Eastvale CA, Peter Ekai (student) of Indiana and 4 brothers in Kenya.

Mary was a mother to Francis Eyanai (New student at Northwestern university -Illinois. He just arrived from Kenya two weeks ago).

Jackie lost her parents in February 22. She also lost her brother in 2020. Mary was taking of his 4 children.
Jackie is requesting financial support as she plans to travel to Kenya for burial & care for all children.

The burial will be on October 8th, 2022, at Loduwar, kanamkemer village.
Feel free to call Jackie at # 915-494-0922.
Financial details below. No amount is too small.

CashApp$Waithiranganga
*Zelle 7608073744- Alice Nganga
*Venmo- 7608073744-Alice Nganga
Blessings to all. Thank you!

Kenyan Woman Mary Ekai killed by Cattle Rustlers in Turkana, Kenya 

