Death Announcement Of Muturas Dad Joseph Mwangi Mutura

It is with profound sadness that we announce the promotion to glory for the late Joseph Mwangi Mutura on January 19, 2023 in Kenya. He was husband to Mrs. Elizabeth Nyambura Mwangi. He was Father to: Francis Mutura, Jane Muthoni, Lucy Waithera, Anna Njoki all of Baltimore, MD, Monica Wanjiru, Mary Wanjiku, Stephen Kinyanjui, Benard Maina, and the late Susan Wambui, all of Kenya. Family and Friends are meeting at 7:30pm at Jane’s & Frank’s home for prayers at: Address – 3926 McDonogh Road. Randallstown MD 21133, and on ZOOM. Friday 01/20, Saturday 01/21 Monday 01/23 Wednesday 01/25 Friday 01/27

Memorial Service

Saturday 01/28

Time:4pm

Elimu Center – 9600 Pulaski Park Drive. Suite 115. Middle River, MD 21220

For Financial Support, Please Send Contributions to:

Lucy Waithera Via CashApp – $30lucy

& Zelle Tel # 443-682-5951

Mwihaki Githara Via CashApp- $mwih , 443 939 4447

For more information please contact:

Francis Mutura – 443 653 2974

Annie Njoki – 443 562 6585

Lucy Waithera – 443 682 5951

Jane Muthoni – 410 908 7793

Julie Wamuyu – 443 204 4956

Thank you for your prayers and may he rest in eternal peace.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

