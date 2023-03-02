Ruto And DP Gachagua Says No To LGBTQ Community In Kenya

Ruto And DP Gachagua Says No To LGBTQ Community In Kenya

President William Ruto has announced that he will not allow the LGBTQ community in Kenya. Speaking on Thursday, March 2 during the re-launch of the Women Enterprise Fund at KICC, Nairobi, President Ruto stated that he is a man of God and will not allow LGBTQ.

“Hata kama tunaheshimu korti, desturi, mila, ukristu wetu , uislamu wetu hauwezi kuturuhusu mke aoe mke mwenzake ama mwanaume aoe mwanaume mwenzake,” said Ruto.

The Head of State told Kenyans not to worry about the LGBTQ debate, noting that the community will never be allowed in the country.

“Hiyo haiwezekani katika taifa letu la Kenya, msikue na wasiwasi, itafanyika kwingine lakini sio Kenya,” Ruto stated.

He added,”Kina mama mi nataka niwahakikishie siwezi kuruhusu wnaume wawaletee competition, ati wameenda kutafta wanaume. Sasa nyinyi mtatoa wanaume wapi kama wanaume wameendea wanaume wenzao? That one I will not agree.”

At the same time, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has stated that same-same marriages are not allowed in the constitution and people should only marry people of the opposite sex.

“Every person has a right to marry a person of the opposite sex mradi ya kwamba wamekubaliana hiyo ndio katiba, “ Raila stated.

The Supreme Court on Friday, February 24 ruled that the members of the LGBTQ community have a right to associate despite the law considering same-sex marriages illegal.

The apex court noted that it was discriminatory for the Non-Governmental Organization Board to refuse to register LGBTQ organizations.

“The Court determined that the use of the word “sex” under Article 27(4) does not connote the act of sex per se but refers to the sexual orientation of any gender, whether heterosexual, lesbian, gay, intersex or otherwise. It was of the view that the word “including” under the same Article is not exhaustive, but only illustrative and would also comprise “freedom from discrimination based on a person’s sexual orientation.

“Therefore, the appellant’s action of refusing to reserve the name of the 1st respondent’s intended NGO on the ground that “Sections 162, 163 and 165 of the Penal Code criminalizes Gay and Lesbian liaisons” was discriminatory in light of Section 27(4) of the Constitution,” the ruling read in part.

By Ezra Nyakundi

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Gachagua Declares Stand On LGBTQ

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has weighed in on the ongoing LGBTQ debate.

Speaking on Thursday, March 2, during the re-launch of the Women Enterprise Fund at KICC, Nairobi, Gachagua stated that he was surprised to see the Supreme Court rule in favour of the LGBTQ community.

“Siku chache zilizopita kumetokea maneno pale kotini, sasa watu wananiuliza mbona sijaongea. Mimi nilishangaa nikashindwa kuongea. Yale maneno tunaskia pale kotini ati kuna chama ya kutetea wanaume waoe wanaume na wamama waoe wamama sasa hiyo ni mambo gani? Gachagua posed.

The second in command stated that they don’t have a problem with the Supreme Court but they will not allow LGTBQ in Kenya.

“Sisi hatuna shida na wale wamepitisha lakini mama akioa mama mwingine wanaambiana nini, hiyo maneno hatutaki, hiyo ni mambo ya kishetani, hiyo ni kinyume na ile sisi tunaamini. Kiongozi wa inchi hii ni mcha mungu, he is a man of faith he will do what needs to be done. In any case, we have a tradition and customs and what they are suggesting is repugnant to morality, justice, and our way of life. Kwa hivo hiyo maneno sisi hatuko hapo,” Gachagua added.

The LGBTQ Community has been trending in the past few days following the Supreme Court’s ruling that dismissed an appeal by the government that sought to bar the registration of LGBTQ organisations in Kenya.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi Gives Reasons Against LGBTQ

LGBTQ issue featured prominently during the public lecture by the Wife of the Deputy President, Her Excellency Pastor Dorcas Rigathi at the University of Nairobi (UoN) on Thursday.

The question of the LGBTQ came up during the plenary session after the lecture by Pastor Dorcas on the boy child agenda under her office.

She was categorical that the Government had pronounced itself on the issue, and in following with the Constitution.

“First, there is no scientific evidence of someone born with an inclination of being a lesbian or homosexual. This means, it is deliberately by choice.”

“We respect the freedoms and rights of that person, as long as it is within the constitution of Kenya and the laws of the country,” said Pastor Dorcas.

She affirmed her stand as an individual and church leader, saying the act was an abomination as recorded in the bible.

She asked basic questions about the reproductive process, to the more than 600 students who sat at Taifa Hall, together with lecturers and administration to listen to her.

“What will a man and a man produce? What will they propagate for society, or bring the society of the human race to extinction?” she asked.

She urged society to rethink the LGBTQ issue, and said ‘it has no place and is wrong’.

“Let us not just imitate what others are doing,” she said.

Pastor Dorcas called on teachers to teach the right values to pupils and students, and not introduce sexuality to them.

“Any sexual relationship should be between two consenting adults. Children should not be introduced to sexuality as we saw on a viral video as teachers watched and laughed.”

“With the increase in sodomy, rape, molesting, and now attempts to legalise LGBTQ; it is wrong,” said Pastor Dorcas.

The Vice Chancellor, UoN, Kiama Gitahi pledged the support of the university in the achievement of the boy child program in the country.

He said the university was a fertile ground to stir conversation about the boy child, and also engage different stakeholders in advocating for the male gender through papers and other avenues.

In answering those who were saying that a woman should not advocate for men and boys, Pastor Dorcas said she was aware of her gender, but the issues affecting the male were close to her heart.

“Yes, I am not a man, I am a woman and a mother, with a husband and sons. I can feel the cry of the boy child. If I can just rescue one boy child, I will be a happy mother,”said Pastor Dorcas.

The vision for the Office of the Spouse of the Deputy President (OSDP) is ‘A Dignified Future for Vulnerable Populations’ that include the boy child, orphans, widows and PwDs.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Ruto And DP Gachagua Says No To LGBTQ Community In Kenya

Like this: Like Loading...