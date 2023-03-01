President William Ruto has revoked the appointment of Irene Masit as a commissioner of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries (IEBC).

In a gazette notice issued on Wednesday, March 1, President Ruto stated that he fired Masit following recommendations by a tribunal that was chaired by Justice Aggrey Muchelule.

“The appointment and tenure in office of Irene Cherop Masit as a Member of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission be and is terminated with immediate effect,” Ruto stated.

At the same time, the Head of State also declared a vacancy in the position of the sixth member of the IEBC commission.

“In Exercise of the powers conferred by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, I, William Samoei Ruto, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, declare a vacancy in the position of the sixth member of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission,” the notice added.

The Muchelule-led tribunal on Monday recommended the removal of Masit from IEBC after she was found guilty of violating the constitution.

“This Tribunal recommends to Your Excellency, the President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander in Chief of the Defence Forces, pursuant to the mandate assigned vide Gazette Notice No. 14890 of 2nd December 2022, and further in accordance and in compliance with Article 251(1) and (6) that Commissioner Irene Cherop Masit be removed from office as a member of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission,” the tribunal stated.

Ruto had suspended Masit and former commissioners Juliana Cherera, Justus Nyang’aya, and Francis Wanderi on December 2, 2022, pending further investigations into their conduct.

Cherera, Nyangaýa, and Wandweri resigned from the commission, while Masit remained to face the tribunal.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Ruto Fires IEBC Commissioner Irene Masit for Violating the constitution

Like this: Like Loading...