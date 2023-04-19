Death Announcement Of Dennis Karimi Of California 

It is with deep sorrow that we regret to announce the unexpected passing of our beloved Dennis Karimi. He suddenly passed at the age of 34 by cardiac arrest after struggling with heart issues.

He was a wonderful and loving son to Teresia Njenga and a brother to John Njenga and Angel Wanjiku. Dennis was a joyful light hearted guy and will be deeply missed.

We are all devastated by Dennis’s passing and were not prepared for the high cost of a funeral service. We want to give Dennis the memorial he deserves to honor his memory and say our last goodbyes.

Help us lay Dennis to rest and give him a beautiful send off. We asking for donations to help cover the cost of Dennis’s funeral. Any contribution is greatly appreciated.

There are no words to express the pain the family is going through during this time. Please consider donating if you are able to do so. We are so very grateful for every donation during this difficult time.

With love,

The Njenga Family

Visit the GoFundme page to help – https://www.gofundme.com/f/honoring-dennis-karimi-with-love-support

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

