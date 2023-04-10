Eliud Kipchoge To Pocket Ksh20 Million If He Wins Boston Marathon

Renowned marathoner Eliud Kipchoge is set to bag millions if he clinches gold in the Boston Marathon Set for Monday, April 17.

According to the Boston Athletic Association (BAA), Kipchoge will pocket Ksh20 million ($150,000) if he emerges first in the 42- kilometre race.

BAA also has a separate cash reward if the serial winner sets a new course record.

“The Boston Marathon will make history as the first Abbott World Marathon Major event to offer equal $50,000-course record bonuses,” the association.

The current record in the men’s open division is held by Kenyan Geoffrey Mutai, who clocked a time of 2:03:02 more than a decade ago in 2011.

On March 26, Kipchoge revealed that he targets to run the marathon in sub-two. If he emerges victorious and beat the record, he will secure a sum total of Ksh26.7 million.

“I do not only want to participate in all six Abbott World Marathon Majors but I want to set a course record in at least half of them. I already have one for London, Tokyo, and Berlin.

“This is a new challenge. It is like a championship in which we need to win a gold medal,” he declared.

Kipchoge has been training in Kenya with the NN Running team. The team identified a track in the country that resembled the Boston Marathon track.

“The race in Boston is uphill and needs a lot of patience, and hard work. It is also unpredictable in terms of the weather conditions and I am preparing for all conditions,” he noted.

The Boston Marathon route starts in Hopkinton, through the hills around Newton, and ends downhill in Boston. It is among the most difficult races in the Abbott six.

Kipchoge will battle it out with Kenyan athlete Evans Chebet, who won the title in 2022, and 2021 winner Benson Kipruto.

By PAUL KURGAT

