Cult Leader Paul Mackenzie says he Received Instructions From Jesus (VIDEO)

In an interview with NTV that aired in March, Controversial Cult Leader paul Mackenzie Speaks said he closed down his Good News International church at Shakahola in 2019 after a 16-year service.

He said he had stepped down from the ministry after a voice directed him to do so and sold everything in the church.

“Nilifunga Ministry kutoka 2019 Agosti. Sitafungua tena ministry kwa sababu ya ile sauti niliyoisikia ikiniambia kazi yangu imeisha. Jengo halifunction tena na wala halina chochote ndani,” he said.

(I shut down the Ministry in August 2019. I will not reopen the ministry because of the voice I heard telling me that my work was done. The building does not function anymore and it has nothing inside).

Mackenzie further urged humanity to follow Christ and not him, saying he was also following Jesus.

“Na neno ni moja anasema mtu akiniamini hata hajapokufa ataishi (The scripture says if one believes in me (Jesus), even if he dies, he will live),” he said.

The preacher was re-arrested and is currently in police custody in connection with the deaths of dozens of people believed to be his followers

The church in question rests on a 800-acre piece land owned by Mackenzie.

By Monday, 67 bodies had been exhumed with the number expected to rise exponentially as detectives continue with the exhumation.

Some of the bodies were found in the same grave with one grave found to have six bodies.

“Two teams are on the ground, one exhuming the bodies as another team combs the forest to try and rescue more people,” IG of Police Japhet Koome said on Monday. Video above by Nation

By SHARON MWENDE

Source-https://www.the-star.co.ke/

