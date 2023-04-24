Optiven Awarded For Diaspora Service Under STARBRANDS

Optiven real estate was most recently feted as the Top Real Estate company in the DIASPORA. The event marked the inaugural awards for leading brands thus Starbrands East Africa Awards ceremony that took place, on 21st April 2023, at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi.

Optiven emerged top in the diaspora service category after a voting survey by Kenyans between the ages of 18 – 55 years across major cities in Kenya by Enterprit Brands Awards, an independent corporate entity with the aim of paying tribute to brands that offer quality products and services to the East African Consumer.

“I appreciate the Optiven family, our investors, stakeholders and Kenyans in the diaspora at large for believing in us.”, Wachiuri said. He added that Optiven will increase its efficiency to be characterized by commitment, consistency and being reliable in keeping our brand promise.

This month we’re enabling you to enjoy easter by investing through Optiven. For EVERY KES 500,000, you make towards payment of a project or instalment, you will get a shopping voucher worth KES 7000 to celebrate Easter.

Together inspiring possibilities.

#InspiringPossibilities

