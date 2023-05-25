Top Azimio leadership led by Narc Kenya Leader Martha Karua, Former CS Eugene Wamalwa and Roots Party leader George Wajackoyah have stormed the DCI headquarters off Kiambu road in a show of solidarity with ex-Mungiki leader Maina Njenga.

This came as Njenga presented himself at the DCI headquarters after he was marked as a wanted man.

Others present are former Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria and Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni.

A commotion ensued at the headquarters after Maina Njenga’s supporters allegedly caused a standoff.

Police were forced to lob teargas to disperse the seemingly agitated group.

Njenga was instructed to present himself at the DCI headquarters after he went to Nakuru DCI headquarters to record a statement over the report of being a wanted person.

He was with his lawyer Ndegwa Njiru when he presented himself in court.

DCI on Monday said Njenga is wanted in relation to the recovery of two firearms and over 90 rolls of bhang.

The weapons were found at a home linked to Njenga.

“One of the firearms recovered was a homemade pistol capable of firing while the other one was a Tokarev whose serial number had been defaced.”

DCI boss Mohamed Amin said in a statement on Monday evening that the items were recovered following a raid mounted by detectives at Ngomongo village in Dundori ward.

He said three rounds of 9mm blank ammunition were also found hidden in one of the rooms in the house.

Amin said the officers arrested eight suspects aged between 37 and 54 during the raid.

“Any information on the whereabouts of the ex-Mungiki leader who has since gone into hiding maybe volunteered through the #FichuakwaDCI anonymous hotline 0800 722 203,” Amin said

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Azimio Leaders Storm DCI, Police Clash With Maina Njenga’s Supporters