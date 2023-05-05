Biggest News : Optiven Has Officially Launched An Office In USA

Optiven CEO George Wachiuri with SOE Lucy Gitao

At Optiven, we are dedicated to providing the best real estate investment advice and services to our clients. To ensure that we offer top-notch service, we have appointed a Special Optiven Envoys (SOEs) who will act as our representatives to answer any queries and handle Title Deed handovers. Our brand ambassadors will serve as a point of contact for our clients, providing the personalized attention that they need.

We have opened a physical office in Kent, Washington that will serve as our headquarters for future activation missions in the USA. Our brand ambassador will be based at this location, making it easy for our clients to reach out to them. Our physical location in Kent is strategically located, making it easily accessible for most Kenyans living in the USA. We chose Kent, Washington, because of its proximity to our target audience and its reputation as a thriving community that values diversity, Easy to access, Ample parking, and a bustling ambience for business meetings

Location : Kent, Washington Office State

Coverage : Pacific North West office

Address : 1819 Central Ave South Building C #139, Kent, WA,98032

Special Optiven Envoy : Lucy Gitao

Emai l: washington@optiven.co.ke

Lucy Gitao is a highly experienced individual with a wealth of knowledge in real estate investment. They have been trained to understand our company’s values, goals, and investment philosophy. As a representative of our brand, they will uphold our high standards of professionalism, integrity, and excellent customer service.

Her primary responsibility is to answer any queries that our clients may have. They will provide personalized guidance to our clients, helping them to understand the investment process and how our services can benefit them.

Our brand ambassador will work closely with our clients to identify their unique needs and help them to achieve their investment goals.

Our brand ambassador will also handle Title Deed handovers, ensuring that our clients receive their title deeds promptly and efficiently. They will assist our clients in following up on sale agreements, receipts, and other necessary documents required for a land acquisition. Ensuring that our clients have a hassle-free experience, making the process of acquiring land in Kenya as seamless as possible.

We have big plans for the future, and our SOEs are an integral part of our strategy. We plan to expand our business in the USA, making it easier for Kenyan investors to access our services. Our brand ambassador will help us to achieve this goal by representing our brand and promoting our services to potential clients.

She will NOT be alone, In addition to our brand ambassador, we have a team of experts who are dedicated to providing the best real estate investment guidance to our clients. Our team is composed of highly experienced individuals who have a wealth of knowledge in real estate investment. They have helped numerous clients to achieve their investment goals and have a proven track record of success.

Call Fidelis Kariuki

Diaspora Affairs Manager (Incharge Of USA)

+254 790 66 77 99

At our company, we value professionalism, integrity, and excellent customer service, and our brand ambassador embodies these values. Contact us today to learn more about our services and how we can help you achieve your investment goals.

This month we’re enabling you to Shangilia Madaraka by investing through Optiven. For EVERY KES 379,000, you make towards payment of a project or instalment, you will get a KES 4000 CASHBACK to celebrate Madaraka Day.

Together inspiring possibilities.

Contact Optiven Group

Tel: 0790 66 77 99

www.optiven.co.ke

Biggest News : Optiven Has Officially Launched An Office In USA

