Optiven Launch New Project in Ngong: What You need to Know

Optiven Launch New Project in Ngong: What You need to Know

Optiven has always been committed to creating beautiful, sustainable environments that enrich the lives of our clients. Introducing Achievers Paradise – Kimuka, the newest project by Optiven, designed to transform your living experience in Ngong.

Achievers Paradise – Kimuka is no exception. Nestled in the heart of Kimuka, Ngong, this paradise is a testament to the stunning natural beauty of this area. The project comes with a beautiful park centre to be developed by Optiven. It will be a place to view Ngong hills, beautiful sceneries, and a place to sit and relax.

Kimuka town is located in Kajiado County, Kenya, and here are some of its features and great features:

Scenic Beauty: Kimuka town is surrounded by picturesque landscapes, with rolling hills, green fields, and scenic views of the Ngong Hills. This makes it an ideal place for nature lovers and photographers.

Agricultural Activities: Kimuka town is known for its agricultural activities, including dairy farming, crop cultivation, and livestock keeping. The town’s fertile land and favourable climate make it ideal for farming, and this has led to a thriving agricultural sector. Access to Basic Services: Kimuka town has access to basic services, including healthcare, education, and transport. The town has several schools, health centers, and road networks that connect it to other towns and cities. Tourist Attractions: Kimuka town is close to several tourist attractions, including the Ngong Hills, Nairobi National Park, and Maasai Mara Game Reserve. These attractions draw thousands of visitors every year, and this has led to the growth of the town’s tourism industry. Friendly People: The people of Kimuka town are known for their warmth and hospitality. Visitors to the town are often welcomed with open arms and treated to traditional dances, songs, and meals.

In a nutshell, Kimuka town has a lot to offer, from its scenic beauty and cultural diversity to its thriving agricultural sector, access to basic services, tourist attractions, and friendly people.

Be among the first 50 plot owners and enjoy the early bird offer ( All inclusive – taxes, title transfers, registration) of Ksh 1.995M for an eighth of residential plots. Commercial plots are right on the tarmac going for Ksh 2.495M, each comes with an additional service lane at the back. Apartments will be permitted up to 5 floors.

This month we’re encouraging you to Imarisha Dada, another amazing CASHBACK campaign. For EVERY KES 300,000 you make towards payment of a project or instalment, we will give you KES 4000 to celebrate a woman!

Invest Today!

Together inspiring possibilities.

#ImarishaDada

#InspiringPossibilities

Contact Optiven Group

Tel: 0796 000 000

Optiven Launch New Project in Ngong: What You need to Know

Like this: Like Loading...