7 Simple Steps To Own A Plot At The Ushindi Gardens By Optiven In Nakuru

“A dream written down with a DATE becomes a GOAL, A goal broken down into STEPS becomes a PLAN…” – Greg Reid

A Plan, backed by actions makes your DREAMS come true.

Have you heard the News?

Optiven recently launched a project in Nakuru City named Ushindi Gardens.

Here are 7 simple steps and a checklist to acquire a piece of this jewel.

Book your desired plot(s) by paying through one of the available payment Options Get the project Subdivision Map and Optiven Region Representative

Complete your payment within the payment duration agreed Get Official Receipt



Get Transfer documents and Sale Agreement for signing.

Complete the letter of offer , attach a copy of your ID, KRA pin, and Passport photos and email to [email protected]

Title processing for this project takes 6 months upon completion of payments on the property

Remember we are less than a week away from an opportunity to ‘Pata Title kwa Ground’ at the Great Oasis Gardens in Nanyuki.

Sign Up for this Amazing Opportunity >>

https://www.optiven.co.ke/11th-march-2023-pata-title-kwa-ground/

You can’t make it? Send a friend, Next of Kin, or a trusted investment partner. Plan to attend and invite someone you think would be interested in this investment to witness the process and credibility.

This month do something special for your mother, your sister, your wife and that friend you hold special.

We are building up and empowering our sisters to join the movement of savvy investors at Optiven.

Invest in our strategically located properties across the country and become a proud owner of well-spruced projects with access to water, electricity and much more.

This month For EVERY KES 300,000, you make towards payment of a project or instalment, we will give you KES 4000 to celebrate a dada!

Invest Today!

Together inspiring possibilities.

#ImarishaDada

#Optiven Delivers.

#InspiringPossibilities

Contact Optiven Group

Tel: 0790 66 77 99

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.optiven.co.ke

