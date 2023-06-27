Kenya Kwanza Senators Save William Oduol From Impeachment

Siaya Deputy Governor William Oduol was on Monday, June 26 saved from an impeachment motion by the Senate.

In an update by Senate, Mr. Oduol will now continue to hold office as the Deputy Governor.

The Siaya Deputy Governor had been accused of two charges by MCAs; Gross Violation of the Constitution and other Laws in respect of interference with the procurement process through acts of bid-rigging & abuse of Office and Gross Misconduct in respect of misleading the public.

However, 27 Kenya Kwanza Senators voted against each of the two charges Mr. Oduol faced beating the 16 Azimio senators who had voted to uphold the charges.

Following the vote outcome, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi announced, “the Senate has failed to remove from office by impeachment Hon William Oduol, the Deputy Governor of Siaya, and that the DG continues to hold office.”

Reacting to the outcome after the voting, Senator Samson Cherargei affirmed that they would not let Azimio win anything in the Senate.

“As I said H.E William Oduol remains as Deputy Governor of Siaya County. Impeachment Proceedings at the senate find him not Guilty. In Parliament, we shall not allow TAzimio-OKA to win on anything,” he stated.

On the other hand, Senator Ledama Olekina said,” We might as well suspend the constitution and abuse the constitution. How does the senate find the charges to have been substantiate especially on procurement charges and yet we allow politics to dominate and we save the criminals.”

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

