Tatu City: Ruto Launches Largest Call Center in East Africa-CCI Global

President William Ruto presided over the launch of Call Centre International (CCI) Global Contact Centre. The center is located in Tatu City, Kiambu County. CCI provides business process outsourcing (BPO) that supports customers around the world with both voice and digital interactions.

CCI is a leading player in technology, telecommunications and financial industry sectors in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and other international markets.

Ruto said the government plans to create 1 million jobs.

“The government is implementing new laws and policies that will facilitate growth in IT-enabled services in the country,” Ruto said.

The objective, the President announced, is for these measures to help the government unlock opportunities in the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services sector.

CCI Global, a continental outsourcing firm has expanded its footprint in Kenya, setting an advanced Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) call centre at Tatu City.

The new five-story building on the 5,000-acre Special Economic Zone on Nairobi’s doorstep represents a $ 50 million (Sh6.6 billion), promising to invigorate the nation’s economy by creating over 5,000 new job opportunities in the short term.

Speaking during the commissioning of the call centre officiated by President William Ruto, the firm committed to double CCI Kenya’s call centre workforce to 10,000.

These roles span a spectrum of positions, from call centre agents to managerial roles, solidifying Kenya’s status as a premier hub for Business Process Outsourcing.

Rishi Jatania, CEO of CCI Kenya, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to the region, stating,

“This launch represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide top-tier BPO services while contributing to Kenya’s socio-economic development. We believe in the potential of this region and are excited to set the gold standard for BPO operations in Africa,’’ CCI Kenya CEO Rishi Jatania said.

The launch took place during the esteemed Elevate Africa Conference, a three-day event at Tatu City, uniting industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders from around the world-themed “The Next Chapter of Innovation”.

At the heart of CCI’s expansion lies a $50 million investment in CCI Tatu City’s development, reflecting a portion of CCI Global’s $ 150 million investment in Kenya since 2016.

With a track record of investments exceeding $2 billion across Africa since 2006, CCI reaffirms its dedication to driving economic empowerment on a continental scale.

Martin Roe CEO of CCI Global, stated, “I am pleased to affirm Africa’s prominence as a top destination for call center operations, with Kenya emerging as a standout choice. Our decision to expand across Kenya reflects our profound confidence in the country’s thriving BPO industry and its capacity for sustained growth.

Stephen Jennings, Founder and CEO of Rendeavour, the owner and developer of Tatu City said that the call centre makes a significant contribution to the development of the BPO industry, which is growing rapidly in cities, and will create a million jobs for Kenyans alone in the next few years

“With the right management, technology, international access and enabling ecosystem, Kenyan BPO workers excel on a global scale.”

Developed by GREA as part of the ENEO development, the centre will operate almost exclusively on 96 per cent renewable energy – with solar panels to be installed, natural air corridors, and self-shading walls to almost totally mitigate the Co2 emissions involved in the call centre’s energy production and consumption.

The new facility has received two awards from The African Property Awards, and EDGE Green Building and Sustainability Excellence Associate (SEA) certifications for environmental responsibility.

