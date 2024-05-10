The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a $15 million (Sh 1.9 billion) funding to Kenya to help assist victims affected by the ongoing floods.

In a statement via X on Thursday, May 9, the UAE Embassy in Nairobi said the decision was directed by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

- Advertisement -

“UAE announces USD 15 Million in solidarity with Kenya after deadly floods, With the order of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the UAE,” read the statement in part.

The UAE embassy noted that the heavy floods in Kenya have led to the death of hundreds, the displacement of thousands from their homes, and the destruction of infrastructure like roads bridges, health facilities and agricultural lands.

Further, the embassy mentioned that the UAE always stands to oblige humanitarian calls at both regional and international levels.

“The United Arab Emirates always stands to oblige to humanitarian calls at both regional and international levels to urgently rescue lives and move humanitarian efforts assisting the weak and the affected regardless of geographical location,” the statement added.

- Advertisement -

This comes days after the UK government announced a Sh 140 million funding to Kenya to enable the provision of cash assistance to approximately 6,900 households in the most affected counties.

In a statement shared by the UK government, the money will be wired to UNICEF to support flood relief efforts.

UNICEF will also provide urgently needed health, nutrition and sanitation services through integrated outreaches including the provision of safe water for drinking, temporary sanitation facilities, and hygiene kits to families displaced by the floods.

By Ezra Nyakundi

Read the original article on https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

United Arab Emirates Announces Sh1.9 Billion Funds for Flood Victims