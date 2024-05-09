Help Viona Wamuyu Care For Her Mother Who Has Mental Illness

When Viona Wamuyu Waweru’s mother was diagnosed with a mental illness, she didn’t know where to turn. But instead of letting despair take over, Viona embarked on a courageous journey to support her mother’s wellness and find hope in the midst of adversity. With determination and unwavering love, Viona became her mother’s biggest advocate, seeking out resources, knowledge, and support for mental health.

Viona is a young daughter who has been the caretaker of her family of 3 for 12 years. Until she reached a breaking point and put her story on TikTok. It was picked up by a compassionate group of people led by Sam Thagichu reached out directly to Viona in Nakuru.

- Advertisement -

A good Samaritan, and a Diaspora Returnee to Kenya, Sister Ruth Njuguna of GA, went to Viona’s home and verified the family needs and shared with Diaspora well wishers.

Ruth and friends also helped identify a care taker, who can stay with her family for just a few hours for aelf care. Viona has allowed herself to be vulnerable by sharing her family story. This takes great courage.

Currently-This is to extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has shown concern, is praying and supporting Viona financially towards this home situation. Your empathy and willingness to make a difference in her life, and that of her nuclear family are sincerely commendable. Viona narrates how her Mother has sufferred from Mental Illness, how her brother has Autistism and his education needs, which have been put on hold. His basic needs, daily care, and function are a necessity. At the same time, Viona is a young mother who is raising her biological child. But instead of giving up, Viona reached out for help, which resulted in the creation of *Viona Compassionate Initiative (VCI)*

Together, as VCI friwnds and well wishers, we can bring hope and light to the Viona’s Family. VCI believes that as good people team up, together we are well able to move foward to accomplish this initiative. Am reminded of the African Proverb – “To Go Fast, Go Alone. To Go Far, We Go Together.” We want to stand together to accomplish a great purpose.

- Advertisement -

VCI supporters have identified a plot to buy, and we are in the process of negotiating for a final settlement. VCI would like to help the family to settle in their own plot.

For VCI new members, and those who are learning about Viona’s family needs, here is the brief of the genesis of this initiative.

Viona is a brave young lady who dropped out of school to take care of two physically challenged adults. Her journey of over a decade had reached a breaking point regarding basic needs and overseeing the family daily routine of taking care of the family. Life challenges had pushed her to the wall. Viona felt extremely exhausted physically, socially and emotionally drained. She did not know what to do, or who to cry to.

IN RESPONSE TO HER EMOTIONAL APPEAL, She SHARED a PERSONAL VIDEO ON TIK TOK. As a result, VCI

GROUP WAS STARTED by Mr. Sam Thagichu. VCI PURPOSE IS TO OFFER THE FAMILY A PERMANENT SOLUTION.

VCI would like to do the following:

1: Cover caregivers expenses for two years:

2: Set aside funds/get scholarship for Viona to further her education to fulfill her dream.

3: Provide one of the basic Family needs

as shelter.

VCI have a dedicated WhatsApp Group for the states purpose.

VCI has a dedicated treasurer who has been receiving, and appealing for contributions accordingly. At this point, VCI are close to *KES 2m* against a *budget of 6.7m* VCI have 4.7m to go.

If each person in the dedicated WhatsApp forum can commit to donate at-least a small amount of money monthly/say $50, or a one time lumpsum contribution- Out of 4OO members in the forum can raise the needed budget. VCI wishes to work within the timeline of 90 days (3 Months). Or Whatecer time it will take to accomplish the family goal. Together VCI can help lift up Viona Family’s burden. All the insiciduals working together are volunteers for this Viona’s compassionate cause.

Carrying Anothers Burden “The word *burden* can also mean weight…

Considering the scripture in *Galatians 6:2,* it means that we should be taking up or carrying away the weights that others are carrying. In other words, no one should ever go through situations alone. This is one of the responsibilities of the body of Christ.” (See Online comment in the public domain).

Brethren, armed With fervent Prayers, Faith and collective effort, VCI believe that we are well able to make a positive difference in Viona’s life. VCI have taken this opportunity to bring about a lasting change for Viona’s family.

Thank You.

Sam Thagichu

Chair, VCI.

To join the initiative here is the link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/FRjAkLCwjbnLIdg8uBwCMH

Share this link and video with as many platforms as possible.

Galatians 6:2-5.

“2 Bear one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ. 3 For if anyone thinks himself to be something, when he is nothing, he deceives himself. 4 But let each one examine his own work, and then he will have rejoicing in himself alone, and not in another. 5 For each one shall bear his own load.”

Help Viona Wamuyu Care For Her Mother Who Has Mental Illness