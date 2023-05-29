ODM Party Expels Siaya Deputy Governor for working with UDA

Siaya Deputy Governor William Oduol has been expelled from the ODM party. ODM Party’s Siaya coordinating committee on Sunday expelled the deputy governor even as wrangles with his boss Governor James Orengo intensify.

The committee while expelling Oduol claimed he was working with the ODM opponents in Kenya Kwanza to sabotage the party’s interests.

Walter Okello, the committee’s organising secretary, in a statement read to the media, confirmed the expulsion.

“Such individuals are deemed to be working in cahoots with the UDA (United Democratic Alliance) party and therefore no longer recognised as members of the ODM. They are agents of instability and confusion sent to distract the governor (Orengo) from his agenda,” Okello said.

He went on to demand his resignation from the office saying he no longer subscribes to the party’s ideals.

“The committee therefore unanimously resolved that the Siaya deputy governor be compelled to resign from his position as the DG since he no longer subscribes to the aspirations of the party,” he said.

The expulsion message emerged after the group had met Siaya governor James Orengo at the governor’s campaign secretariat offices in Siaya town.

Orengo did not address the media after the meeting.

The committee accused Oduol of propagating falsehood.

“The committee, therefore, noted with concern the emerging trend of a few officials of the county government prosecuting falsehoods in the media instead of exploring the available dispute resolution mechanisms in the party,” the officials said.

The officials at the same time endorsed the decision by the Siaya County Assembly to impeach Oduol from office.

Deputy Governor Impeached Hours After Being Expelled From ODM Party

Siaya County Deputy Governor William Oduol has been impeached over abuse of office, violating the constitution, misuse of public resources, and misleading the public by giving false information.

The Siaya County Assembly approved his impeachment on Monday, May 29 after thirty-eight out of forty-two members of the county assembly (MCAs) voted in support of an impeachment motion that had been tabled by Asembo East MCA Gordon Onguru.

Oduol’s impeachment comes hours after the Orange Democratic Party (ODM) expelled him from the party.

The Siaya deputy governor was accused of working with the Kenya Kwanza government to sabotage the ODM party’s interests.

ODM Party’s Siaya coordinating committee organising secretary Walter Okello, in a statement read to the media confirmed the expulsion.

Oduol has been having wrangles with his boss Governor James Orengo over mismanagement of the county’s funds.

Speaking during an interview with Citizen TV last week, Oduol claimed that the county made withdrawals of up to six million shillings a day.

“In one day, one junior staff is sent to the bank six to eight times, withdrawing Ksh950,000 each time. This is to circumvent the CBK requirement of going with documents when withdrawing Ksh1 million,” he claimed.

