Death announcement – Eva Magondu sister to Juliet Muti of Baltimore

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Eva Magondu on July 25th, 2023 in Nairobi Kenya. Eva was the beloved wife of Fred Matu Magondu of Nairobi Kenya.

She was mother to Magondu, Muti and Murigo all of Kenya. She was the daughter of Paul Muti and the late Nellie Muti of Wangige Kenya. Eva was sister to the late Esther Karanja and Dr. Juliet Muti of Baltimore, Rosemary Akweyu, Isabel Muikia, and Victor Mugane all of Kenya.

She was sister in-law to Karanja Mwaura of Baltimore, Madeline Wambui Mugane, Camillus Akweyu and James Muikia and an aunt to may. We want to thank you for standing with us.

Your financial support, prayers and words of encouragement gave us strength during Eva’s sickness. “May the Lord repay you for your Kindness, and may your reward be full from the LORD the God of Israel, under whose wings you have come to take refuge”. Ruth2:12

Please join us for a virtual prayer meeting on Friday 7/28/2023 at 7pm on Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84418289063?pwd=UkZoa29XWHF5bzJ1L2VUdy9iTmNsdz09

Meeting ID: 844 1828 9063

Passcode: 219450

Juliet Muti and Karanja Mwaura are travelling for the burial. The burial will be on Tuesday 1st August

2023 in Nyeri Kenya.

Contacts:

Karanja Mwaura – 410-409-9340 Mama Mugo – 443-613-0585

Juliet Muti – 443-255-7250

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

