Uhuru Reveals Why He Does Not Live in His New Home Near State House

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta, on Monday, July 24, explained that he does not stay in his Caledonia home near the State House because of the ongoing construction and remodeling.

During a roundtable interview with newsroom editors, the former Head of State revealed that he occasionally visits the residence, which also serves as his official office

He added that former First Lady Margaret Kenyatta also visits the home occasionally as they wait for the construction works to be concluded. Margaret, who transitioned into philanthropy after Uhuru exited the office, has occasionally been seen in public since Uhuru left office.

Uhuru did not provide specific details about where they are currently staying. However, he expressed his love for his Transamara Ranch, where he occasionally spends time since handing over the presidency to President William Ruto in September 2022.

“As you can see, here (the home) is still under construction. Next time, I will invite you to Maasailand then slaughter a bull for you. But for now, I don’t stay here, I just come and go. The same to mama (Margaret),” he stated.

In the candid interview, Uhuru also alleged that the government had opted against paying his rent after he settled on the Caledonia home as his official office.

He added that the contracts of some of his staff were yet to be renewed.

As per the Presidential Retirement Benefits Act, Uhuru is entitled to “a suitable office space, not exceeding one thousand square metres, with appropriate furniture, furnishings, office machines, equipment and office supplies, to be provided and maintained by the Government.”

“The professional and other staff required to be provided for a retired President under the Schedule shall be public officers, but no person shall be appointed or posted to serve on such staff except with the concurrence of the retired President and such staff shall, in the performance of their duties, be responsible only to the retired President,” reads the act in part.

Family

Uhuru disclosed that he had planned on going on holiday to spend quality time with his grandchildren before his family was allegedly witch-hunted.

“Do not say I have run away. I need. rest and they need me. I have never been available for them,” he told the editors.

His family members, he added, were fairing on well while living their separate lives. He specifically shared that his daughter, Ngina Kenyatta, was staying with her husband after their traditional wedding, which took place on June 20, 2023.

“They brought us goats. We now await the white wedding,” a vibrant Uhuru divulged.

The interview came days after the fourth President addressed the media following the raid of his son’s house in Karen. Uhuru, who also serves as Kenya’s special envoy, lamented that he was hurt by the incident, alleging that the police were planning on planting controversial evidence at the home.

According to Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, the raid on several homes in Karen on Friday, July 21, was conducted based on an ongoing investigation into protests organised by the opposition.

By WASHINGTON MITO

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

