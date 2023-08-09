Sudi, Karauri Among 15 MPs Who Have Never Spoken in Parliament

Mzalendo Trust, a Kenyan non-partisan Parliamentary Monitoring Organisation has released a report detailing the participation of MPs in parliamentary affairs.

In its parliamentary scorecard for the year 2023, the organisation has unmasked a list of 15 MPs whose performance ranks least in the National Assembly.

The performance is exclusively determined by the number of times individual MPs speak in Parliament (speech counts) and as captured in the Parliamentary Hansard-the official Parliamentary record.

“Whereas the performance of the House constitutes all the bills, motions, petitions, questions and papers (reports) considered by the house. We also highlight the key moments of the house after the House goes for recess sine die,” Mzalendo states in its report.

In the list of 15 MPs who recorded the list performance, 7 MPs were from the UDA party, 2 from the ODM party, 2 from ANC, 2 Independent MPs, 1 from Jubilee, and another 1 from the Wiper party.

The 15 MPs are:

George Aladwa – Makadara MP (ODM) Samuel Arama – Nakuru Town West (Jubilee) Oscar Sudi – Kapseret (UDA) Ernest Ogesi – Vihiga (ANC) Fred Kapondi – Mt Elgon (UDA) Charles Gimose – Hamisi (ANC) Feisal Bader – Msambweni (UDA) Innocent Momanyi – Bobasi (Wiper) Ronald Karauri – Kasarani (Independent) Mohamed Soud – Mvita (ODM) Paul Chebor – Rongai (UDA) Joseph Iraya Wanaina – Nominated (UDA) Teresia Wanjiru Mwangi – Nominated (UDA) Elizabeth Kailemia – Meru (UDA) Muthoni Marubu – Lamu (Independent)

The report also ranked the top five most active members of parliament. They include Makali Mulu of Kitui Central (Wiper), Beatrice Elachi who is Dagoretti North MP (ODM), Seme MP James Nyikal (ODM), Kilifi South MP Ken Chonga (ODM) and Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Kiringa Ruku (DP).

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

