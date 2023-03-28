Kimani Ichung’wah Distance Himself From Kenyatta’s Farm Invasion

Leader of the Majority in the National Assembly Kimani Ichung’wah on Tuesday, March 28, distanced himself from invasion of Northlands farm owned by the Kenyatta family.

Speaking to the media, Ichung’wah pointed out that his previous remarks where he suggested that people might invade the property belonging to the former president, were taken out of context.

He clarified that he was voicing the concerns of the people on the ground.

“I am a resident of Central Kenya, and I know what the people there are saying about the former first family. On Monday, March 20, I only relayed what the people of Mount Kenya had long been saying about the Kenyattas,” he told The Standard.

The vocal legislator and an ally of President William Ruto added that he was open to investigations regarding Northlands raid.

“I’m flattered to hear that people think I have a lot of money. If anyone suspects that I had a role to play in the Northlands farm invasion, then I’m open to investigations.

“The police can access my phone to establish who I spoke to if I did any mobilisation, or which places I visited on or before Monday, March 27. I’m ready to have an investigations file opened against me,” he added.

While recalling the incident, Ichung’wah noted that he learned about the matter through viral photos and videos on social media.

“I first saw on social media the reports claiming that unknown people had invaded the former president’s farm. That was around 11:30 am. I had to wait for mainstream media to verify and file accurate reports. It was after a local TV station aired live footage of what was happening at the farm that I got to know that the incident had indeed taken place,” Ichung’wah explained.

The Kikuyu Member of Parliament condemned the invasion of the Kenyatta’s property as well as Azimio Raila Odinga’s East Africa Spectre, urging police to expedite investigations to bring the culprits to book.

“Any act of anarchy, not only directed at the Kenyattas and the Odingas, but also mama mbogas and other ordinary citizens are unacceptable, and the perpetrators should be arrested and prosecuted.”

In Ichung’wah’s earlier statements, he accused Uhuru of sponsoring the Azimio demonstrations and suggested that people would retaliate.

“I want to ask our former president to respect other people’s property. If you cannot do that, we have so many questions to ask you starting with the land you occupy in Ruiru, Taita Taveta, and Nakuru. If you attack people’s property we will also attack your land and ensure those that do not have also get a share,” he stated on March 20, 2023.

By BRIAN KIMANI

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

