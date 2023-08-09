Investors at Optiven Real Estate have every reason to smile as the month of August 2023 kicks off. The campaign dubbed #StarehekaNaOptiven is set to reward all customers investing through Optiven Group as a new deposit for investment or an installment for a project.

The campaign is applicable for payments and investments on all projects within the Optiven portfolio. Customers have a choice of investing at the projects located in Vipingo, Gatanga, Kajiado, Bondo and Malindi.

We are excited to announce that tuna-JAZA BASI TWENDE NAKURU this weekend and we would like to extend a personal invitation for you to join us. Our trip is scheduled for 12th August 2023 and we will be exploring Optiven’s Ushindi Gardens in Nakuru.

This Month, Optiven Group is looking forward to recognising your efforts towards growing and developing yourself and encouraging you with a brand new vacuum cleaner for every KSh 798,000 shillings you invest in its projects in August.

Exciting Campaign Ushers In August At Optiven