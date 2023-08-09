Exciting Campaign Ushers In August At Optiven

By Optiven Investments
0
Exciting Campaign Ushers In August At Optiven
Exciting Campaign Ushers In August At Optiven

Investors at Optiven Real Estate have every reason to smile as the month of August 2023 kicks off. The campaign dubbed #StarehekaNaOptiven is set to reward all customers investing through Optiven Group  as a new deposit for investment or an installment for a project.

The campaign is applicable for payments and investments on all projects within the Optiven portfolio. Customers have a choice of investing at the projects located in Vipingo, Gatanga, Kajiado, Bondo and Malindi.

We are excited to announce that tuna-JAZA BASI TWENDE NAKURU this weekend and we would like to extend a personal invitation for you to join us. Our trip is scheduled for 12th August 2023 and we will be exploring Optiven’s Ushindi Gardens in Nakuru.

Register Here

>>https://www.optiven.co.ke/events/12th-august-2023-jaza-basi-twende-nakuru/

 

This Month, Optiven Group is looking forward to recognising your efforts towards growing and developing yourself and encouraging you with a  brand new vacuum cleaner for every KSh 798,000 shillings you invest in its projects in August.

Related Posts
REAL ESTATE/INVESTMENTS

Project Updates: What is Happening at Ushindi Gardens…

REAL ESTATE/INVESTMENTS

Save The Date: Virtual Investment of Coffee with Optiven

REAL ESTATE/INVESTMENTS

Jaza Basi Twende Success Gardens Phase 2-Optiven

REAL ESTATE/INVESTMENTS

Optiven Keeps the Promise to deliver title deeds to Diaspora…

Invest Today!

Together inspiring possibilities.

#StarehekeaNaOptiven
#InspiringPossibilities

Contact Optiven Group

Tel: 0790 66 77 99

Email: diaspora@optiven.co.ke

Website: https://www.optiven.co.ke

Exciting Campaign Ushers In August At Optiven

Exciting Campaign Ushers In August At Optiven
You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: