Why Uhuru Family-Owned Brookside Milk From Uganda was Banned in Kenya

President Wiliam Ruto has for the first time spoken about the ban imposed on milk from Uganda that is processed by a company associated with the family of his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta, Brookside Dairy Uganda.

In an interview with the Kiririmbi show on Sunday at Sagana State Lodge, the President, without mentioning names, said the milk was banned because it was processing powdered milk.

The President while explaining why some Kenyan farmers are suffering as a result of milk imports said:

“Ni kwa sababu ya biashara ya EAC, tumeweka mkataba ya Africa continetal free trade area. Ile tumefanya ni kwamba, tumezuia ile maziwa inatoka nchi jirani ambaye sio maziwa imetoka kwa mashamba yao; ni maziwa imetoka ulaya, imepelekwa kwa factory, kwa hiyo nchi jirani na imefanywa reconstitution,” He said.

Though the president did not mention the name of the milk company, Brookside Dairy Uganda, he disclosed that the company that was processing powdered milk in Uganda was a Kenyan company.

“Na wale wanafanya hiyo kazi ni kampuni ya biashara ambayo iko Kenya,” Ruto said.

“Wanataka kupitishia nchi jirani kwa sababu ile tulifanya ni kwamba, huezi kuleta maziwa, powder milk, kutoka nchi zingine ukuje ufanye reconstitution hapa Kenya na uuze na wakulima hawajanunuliwa maziwa yao. Sasa kwa ujanja baada ya sisi kufunga powder milik hapa kenya wakaenda kupeleka powder milk kwa nchi jirani. Hiyo ndio tumekataa.”

Brookside is the only Kenyan company that has spread its business wings in some of the East African companies including Uganda.

It was initially importing its products to Kenya but President Ruto’s regime banned that after he took over power.

He however opened the Kenyan market for other milk products.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

