Ruto Departs for US To Meet Tech Leaders in Silicon Valley, San Francisco

President William Ruto will jet out of the country overnight on Wednesday 13 September to visit the United States.

According to a State House statement sent to newsrooms, the visit will underscore Kenya’s commitment to technological innovation and its pivotal role as a trading partner with the United States.

President Ruto will visit Silicon Valley in San Francisco, where he will meet with tech leaders from Microsoft, Intel, Google, and Apple, among others.

“The visit aims to enhance investment opportunities and trade relations with the United States, with a particular focus on nurturing Kenya’s thriving start-up sector known as the ‘Silicon Savannah’.

“The President will emphasise Kenya’s young talent, green energy initiatives and its value as an alternative supply chain for American companies,” read the statement in part.

Ruto will then attend the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where the Assembly will assess progress towards the 2030 Agenda and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and address critical global challenges such as the climate crisis and debt issues in the Global South.

The President will also participate in the UN Secretary-General’s Climate Ambition Summit, building on the successes of the recently concluded Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi.

Ruto will further chair a meeting of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change on the sidelines of the General Assembly.

“President Ruto will chair a session of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change and participate in discussions on the High-Level Panel for Sustainable Ocean Economy. He will also hold bilateral meetings with world leaders,” the statement added.

The visit comes at a time when Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is on an official visit to Colombia.

Gachagua, who left the country on Sunday, will also travel to Cuba for the Group of 77 and China (G77) summit before returning.

By Ezra Nyakundi

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

