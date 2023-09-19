Death Announcement: Angela Karimi Kariuki Of Olney Maryland 

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of Angela Karimi Kariuki who rested on September 17th, 2023 in Olney Maryland.

She was a spouse to Ben Naiterra and loving mother to her 4 children, Vera (Coco), Gabriel, Kenzo, and Simaloi (Zoey). Cousin to Triza and Charity Mbarire from New Jersey, Simon Nyaga (Karova) from North Carolina, Gladys Wahome from Seattle, and many others in Kenya.

Kindly remember Ben in your prayers, he was left with the resposiblity of taking care of the young children alone.

For financial support please forward your contributions to:

Ben Naiterra via Cash app $BNaiterra or Zelle at 301-401-7127

Charity Mbarire Cash app/Zelle at 201-936-7849 ($CHARITYMBARIRE)

Family visitations are ongoing at Ben Naiterra’s residence 3026 O’Hara Place, Olney, MD, 20832.

For further information please contact-

Ben Naiterra- 301-401-7127

Triza Mbarire- 201-680-8222

Charity Mbarire- 201-936-7849

Wanja Njenga- 201-238-0075

Diana Njonjo 206-476-1711

Issac Kariuki- 240-426-5633

More information on the funeral arrangements will be shared soon.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally.

We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world.

Alleviate stress with AWA

At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind. With proper planning, you can alleviate the burden of the expense associated with your untimely departure at a time when your family and loved ones are grieving.

Death Announcement: Angela Karimi Kariuki Of Olney Maryland