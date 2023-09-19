Death Announcement: Angela Karimi Kariuki Of Olney Maryland

By Diaspora Messenger
0




It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of Angela Karimi Kariuki who rested on September 17th, 2023 in Olney Maryland.

She was a spouse to Ben Naiterra and loving mother to her 4 children, Vera (Coco), Gabriel, Kenzo, and Simaloi (Zoey). Cousin to Triza and Charity Mbarire from New Jersey, Simon Nyaga (Karova) from North Carolina, Gladys Wahome from Seattle, and many others in Kenya.
Kindly remember Ben in your prayers, he was left with the resposiblity of taking care of the young children alone.
For financial support please forward your contributions to:
Ben Naiterra via Cash app $BNaiterra or Zelle at 301-401-7127
Charity Mbarire Cash app/Zelle at 201-936-7849 ($CHARITYMBARIRE)
Family visitations are ongoing at Ben Naiterra’s residence 3026 O’Hara Place, Olney, MD, 20832.
For further information please contact-
Ben Naiterra- 301-401-7127
Triza Mbarire- 201-680-8222
Charity Mbarire- 201-936-7849
Wanja Njenga- 201-238-0075
Diana Njonjo 206-476-1711
Issac Kariuki- 240-426-5633
More information on the funeral arrangements will be shared soon.

 

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”








 

