Death Announcement: Thomas Mulinge Kombo Of Germantown Maryland
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Thomas Mulinge Kombo on September 14 2023, after a courageous fight against cancer. Born to the late Salome Ngendo Kombo and Benard Mulinge Kombo, Thomas is survived by his devoted wife, Angela, loving sons, Andrew and Mathew, daughter-in-law Whitley, and siblings Sophia Kombo, Monica Njiru, Simon Kombo, Regina Kombo, Theresa Kombo, Anne Kombo, Teckla Kombo, and Agnes Kombo.
Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”
Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally.
We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world.
Alleviate stress with AWA
At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind. With proper planning, you can alleviate the burden of the expense associated with your untimely departure at a time when your family and loved ones are grieving.
Death Announcement: Thomas Mulinge Kombo Of Germantown Maryland