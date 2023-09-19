Death Announcement: Thomas Mulinge Kombo Of Germantown Maryland

By Diaspora Messenger
0

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Thomas Mulinge Kombo on September 14 2023, after a courageous fight against cancer. Born to the late Salome Ngendo Kombo and Benard Mulinge Kombo, Thomas is survived by his devoted wife, Angela, loving sons, Andrew and Mathew, daughter-in-law Whitley, and siblings Sophia Kombo, Monica Njiru, Simon Kombo, Regina Kombo, Theresa Kombo, Anne Kombo, Teckla Kombo, and Agnes Kombo.

A Viewing / Service has been scheduled at
4002 Ridgewood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
on Friday, September 22, 2023
4:00pm-5:30pm (Viewing)
5:30pm-7:00pm (Service)
His homegoing ceremony in Tala, Kenya will be shared in the coming days. Our hearts are warmed by the overwhelming prayers, love, and support received over the years and particularly during this trying period.
A budget of $35,000 is needed to assist with funeral expenses as well as outstanding medical bills.
For financial support kindly use the info below
Zelle – 484-478-4610 – Andrew Mulinge
CashApp – $amulinge
Venmo – @Andrew-Mulinge
For inquiries, please contact:
Angela at 240-418-3153
Andrew at 484-478-4610
Mathew at 240-543-3266
Sophia at 484-620-6693
Thank you so much for your support.

 

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Death Announcement Of George Kinuthia Njuguna Formerly of Richmond VA

 

