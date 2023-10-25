Death Announcement: Matthew Mutinda Kioko of Ashburn, VA

Dear Family and Friends, with humble acceptance of God’s will and great sorrow, we announce the peaceful passing of Matthew Mutinda Kioko on October 4, 2023, surrounded by family, after fighting a very rare and aggressive cancer.

Matthew was beloved husband of Lilly Kioko. Loving father of Roselyn and Rebecca Kioko. Beloved son of Rebecca Mutile and Daniel Kioko of Iia-itune, Machakos, Kenya.

He was son-in-law to the late Albert Ndungo and Rose Muinde of Kwavonza, Kitui. Loving brother of Mutua, Late Laeli Kalondu, Late Samuel Muokie, Late John Maingi, Aaron Muinde, Jane Mutwii, Elizabeth Muua, Late Wavinya, Late Wellington Nzioka, and Susan Kivuva. Brother-in-law to many. He was a loving uncle to his nephews and nieces and a friend to many. Please join us as we say goodbye to a loving father, husband, and friend:

USA FUNERAL SERVICE

Saturday, October 28th, 2023 at 10 am:

Funeral Service at Reston Bible Church, 45650 Oakbrook Court, Sterling, VA 20166.

Burial at Union Cemetery,323 N King St, Leesburg, VA 20176, Leesburg VA.

Live stream on YouTube

“Celebrating the Life of Matthew Mutinda Kioko – US”

US financial support can be sent to: Zelle: lillykioko@gmail.com or

Go fund me: https://gofund.me/00233be3

KENYA FUNERAL SERVICE

Saturday, November 11th, 2023 at 10am:

Funeral Service at Iia-itune, Kakuyuni Machakos County, Kenya.

Live stream on YouTube

“Celebrating the Life of Matthew Mutinda Kioko – Kenya”

Kenya financial support can be sent to: Mpesa number 0721992787

(Mr. Julius Muthama Mutuku).

Matthew was immensely loved and will be greatly missed. Kindly remember his family in your prayers.

“If we live, we live for the Lord; and if we die, we die for the Lord. So, whether we live or die, we belong to the Lord.”

~ Romans 14:8 ~

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally.

We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world.

Alleviate stress with AWA

At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind. With proper planning, you can alleviate the burden of the expense associated with your untimely departure at a time when your family and loved ones are grieving.

Death Announcement: Matthew Mutinda Kioko of Ashburn, VA, USA