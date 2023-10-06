Kenyan Doctor Jared Muhati Runs a Successful Health Clinic in Baltimore MD

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Jared Muhati, a Kenyan born Doctor runs a privately owned medical facility in Catonsville, Maryland. He founded Resolute Medical Care in November 2019 and opened the doors to its first patients in January 2020.

According to Jared, the purpose of RMC is to provide medical care to patients of all ages, with a major emphasis on primary care.

Since opening, Resolute Medical Care has provided complete medical care services to Baltimore and the surrounds areas of Maryland during and after Covid-19 outbreak.

During Covid, the Clinic doors remained open to support the community he serves and he has pledged to continue practicing this level of service as the cinic grows.

Dr. Muhati takes a holistic approach to care, treat the whole person and not just the disease. He believes in educating patients and their families on their health and helping them actively participate as partners in their care.

In addition to clinical practice, Dr. Muhati is actively engaged in academia as an assistant professor at the University of Maryland School of Nursing (UMSON) in Baltimore.

Jared P. Muhati, Ph.D, NP-C, earned a doctor of philosophy degree from Wilkes University in May 2022, a Master of Science from the University of Maryland Baltimore in May 2009 where he trained as a nurse family nursing practitioner.

During his master’s degree training, he also studied and obtained a postgraduate certificate that focused on teaching in nursing and health professions in May 2009.

Jared earned a bachelor of science degree with a major in nursing from Texas Woman’s University in Denton, Texas in December 2002.

He is board-certified in family medicine and has over ten years of experience taking care of patients of all ages as a primary care provider in various settings.

He is also certified in providing pharmacologic treatment to patients infected with Hepatitis C. Before becoming a family nurse practitioner, Jared had worked as a nurse full-time in various specialties since the year 2000.

He continually seeks to learn new ways to improve the health and quality of life of people he serves.

You can follow Jared and his practice at:RMC.HEALTH, facebook or

google. Also, he can be reached via phone at 443-275-4095

Kindly promote by letting others in your reach know. I opened in 2020 and working on expanding to full-time at this practice. Thanks.

Kenyan Doctor Jared Muhati Runs a Successful Health Clinic in Baltimore MD