Kenya Christian Fellowship in America (KCFA), Baltimore Chapter is excited to invite you to its October monthly fellowship on Sunday, October 16, 2022. The fellowship begins at 4 p.m. with guest speaker Rev. Dr. Joseph Njoroge.

Rev. Dr. Joe Njoroge is the Chairman of KCFA Board of Trustees. He is also the former national president of Kenya Christian fellowship in America . He served KCFA in this capacity for a period of eight years Dr. Joe is the Chairman of Atlanta Pastors and Ministers Fellowship. He is also a Co-Founder of the Marriage Dynamics National Forum, and the International Day of Prayer Network. Professionally, Dr. Njoroge serves as the chairman of the Department of History and

Political Science, and a Tenured Professor of Political Science and Religion at Abraham Baldwin State College, a division of University System of Georgia. Both Njoroge and Wambui were born and raised in Kenya. They now work and live in Tifton, Georgia.

KCFA Baltimore meets at 5315 Harford Road, Baltimore, MD 21214. Fellowship services include sessions for children and youth as well as a time of fellowship over tea and mandazi. It’s a great way to meet and share with believers.

