Death Announcement For Evangelist Phrasia W Muturi

It is with deep sorrow and acceptance of God’s will that we, the family of the late Mother Phrasia W. Muturi, regretfully announce her going home to be with the Lord on October 5th, 2023, following a short illness. Evangelist Phrasia Muturi was blessed with 13 children, and is survived by 10 children, 5 daughters and 5 sons, three of which live in the U.S. including, Apostle Zephania Muturi, Rev. David Muturi, and John Muturi.

The body is currently resting at War- Memorial Hospital in Nakuru Kenya. Details regarding the burial arrangements will be communicated later.

Furthermore, we humbly ask that you stand with us in prayer, offering your support and strength during these challenging and trying moments. Your thoughts and prayers are a source of comfort and solace for our grieving family. There will be prayer meetings at our residence:

Address: 4218 Galilee Dr Kennesaw GA 30144.

Fri.7:00 p.m.- 10/6/23

Sat.6:00p.m-10/7/23

Sun.4:00 p.m-10/8/23

The family kindly requests your prayers & financial support during this difficult period as they make plans to fly to Kenya for final farewell.

You may send your contributions to below channels:

*CashApp – APSTL: $ZEVERON2

*Zelle: 678-200-5989 – APSTL: Zephania Muturi

Rev. David Muturi

678-886-4702.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

