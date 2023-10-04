Ruto Cabinet Reshuffle: Moses Kuria and Alfred Mutua Moved

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

President William Ruto on Wednesday, October 4, made changes to his Cabinet.

President Ruto has moved Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria from the Trade Ministry to Public Service, performance, and Delivery Management.

The Head of State also redeployed CS Alfred Mutua to the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife.

President Ruto has moved the Foreign Affairs docket under the office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi which was initially under CS Mutua.

CS Alice Wahome, who headed the Water and Sanitation Ministry, has been moved to the Ministry of Lands, Public Works, housing and Urban Development.

Zacharia Mwangi Njeru will now be the new CS for the Water and Sanitation Ministry.

In other changes, CS Aisha Jumwa will now head the Ministry of Gender, Culture and Heritage while Peninah Malonza has been transferred from the Tourism docket to the Ministry of East Africa Community, the ASALS, and East Africa Development.

“His Excellency the President has, in the exercise of the presidential prerogative vested in the Head of State and Government pursuant to Article 132 of the Constitution, reorganized the Executive.

By dint of the Presidential action, changes have been effected to portfolio mandates of Ministries and State Departments,” the circular signed by Felix Koskei read in part.

President Ruto also reassigned his Principal Secretaries as follows;

NAME STATE DEPARTMENT Mr. Harsama Kello State Department for the ASALS and Regional Development Julius Korir State Department for water and sanitation Geoffrey Kaituko State Department for shipping and maritime affairs Shadrack Mwadime State Department for labour and skills department Paul Ronoh State Department for Crops Development Idris Sokota State Department for Cabinet Affairs Ann Wangombe State Department for Gender and Affirmative Action Veronica Nduva State Department for Performance and Delivery Management

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

