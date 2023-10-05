Govt Shake Up: List Of 31 New Ambassadors Nominated By Ruto

President William Ruto has nominated 31 ambassadors who will be stationed in different countries across the globe in the latest government shakeup.

In a statement sent to Kenyans.co.ke signed by Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, Ruto nominated a combination of technocrats and loyal allies.

The nominees will undergo vetting at Parliament, and upon approval, they will be formally appointed by President Ruto. Among those nominated was former Agriculture CS Willy Bett who was picked to represent Kenya in China.

The 31 newly nominated ambassadors are as follows;

1. Amb. Tabu Irina -Dublin, Ireland

2. Amb. Willy Bett – Beijing, China

3. Jane Wairimu Ndurumo -Pretoria, South Africa

4. Amb. George Morara Orina – Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

5. Col. Rtd. Shem Amadi – Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo

6. Ms. Sabdio Dido Bashuna – Gaborone, Botswana

7. Mr. Jeremy Nyamasyo Ndola- Juba, South Sudan

8. Mr. Jeremy Laibuttah -Khartoum, Sudan

9. Mr. George Macgoye – Djibouti, Djibouti

10. Ms. Joyce Khasimwa Mmaitsi – Luanda, Angola

11. Amb. Phillip Mundia Githiora- Maputo, Mozambique

12. Amb. Isaac Keen Parashina Abuja, Nigeria

13. Ms. Janet Mwawasi Oben – Kigali, Rwanda

14. Hon. Kiringo Kubai – Mogadishu, Somalia

15. Ms. Mercy Mueni Mutuku – Arusha, Tanzania

16. Mr. Abdi Weli Muhamad Hussein -Hargeisa, Somalia

17. Ms. Fouzia Abdirahman Abass – Bern, Switzerland

18. Amb. Betty Chebet Cherwon – Paris, France

19. Amb. Fredrick Musambili Matwan’ga – Rome, Italy

20. Amb. Angeline Kavindu – Stockholm, Sweden

21. Amb. Stella Orina – Berlin, Germany

22. Ms. Nairimas Sharon Ole Madrid, Spain

23. Mr. Maurice Makoloo – Vienna, Austria

24. Prof. Peter Ngure – UNESCO, Paris

25. Mr. Peter Munyiri – New Delhi, India

26. Prof. Emmy Jerono Kipsoi – Seoul, South Korea

27. Mr. John Ronald Ekitela – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

28. Dr. Wilson Kogo – Canberra, Australia

29. Mr. Mohamed Ramadhan Ruwange – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

30. Lt. Gen Albert Kendagor -Geneva, Switzerland

31. Mr. Mohamed Nur Adan – Doha, Qatar

On the other hand, Ruto also picked 14 Kenyans to take up the role of Deputy Ambassadors. They include;

Amb. James Waweru – Geneva, Switzerland Dr. Alome Kasera Achayo – Paris, France Amb. Edwin Afande – London, United Kingdom Ms. Valerie Rugene Berlin, Germany Ms. Irene Maswan – Moscow, Russia Mr. Daniel Cheruiyot Tanui – Brussels, Germany Mr. Anthony Mayo Ngugi – The Hague, Netherlands Dr. Jayne Khasoa Luseneka – UNESCO, Paris Mr. Moni Manyange – Ottawa, Canada Ms. Terry Ramadhani – New Delhi, India Ms. Lynette Mwendwa Ndile – Beijing, China Amb. Jackline Moraa Kenani – Seoul, South Korea Amb. Arthur Andambi – Tokyo, Japan Mr. Daniel Mumina Nganda – Dubai, UAE

By WASHINGTON MITO

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

