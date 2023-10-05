Govt Shake Up: List Of 31 New Ambassadors Nominated By Ruto
President William Ruto has nominated 31 ambassadors who will be stationed in different countries across the globe in the latest government shakeup.
In a statement sent to Kenyans.co.ke signed by Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, Ruto nominated a combination of technocrats and loyal allies.
The nominees will undergo vetting at Parliament, and upon approval, they will be formally appointed by President Ruto. Among those nominated was former Agriculture CS Willy Bett who was picked to represent Kenya in China.
The 31 newly nominated ambassadors are as follows;
1. Amb. Tabu Irina -Dublin, Ireland
2. Amb. Willy Bett – Beijing, China
3. Jane Wairimu Ndurumo -Pretoria, South Africa
4. Amb. George Morara Orina – Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
5. Col. Rtd. Shem Amadi – Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo
6. Ms. Sabdio Dido Bashuna – Gaborone, Botswana
7. Mr. Jeremy Nyamasyo Ndola- Juba, South Sudan
8. Mr. Jeremy Laibuttah -Khartoum, Sudan
9. Mr. George Macgoye – Djibouti, Djibouti
10. Ms. Joyce Khasimwa Mmaitsi – Luanda, Angola
11. Amb. Phillip Mundia Githiora- Maputo, Mozambique
12. Amb. Isaac Keen Parashina Abuja, Nigeria
13. Ms. Janet Mwawasi Oben – Kigali, Rwanda
14. Hon. Kiringo Kubai – Mogadishu, Somalia
15. Ms. Mercy Mueni Mutuku – Arusha, Tanzania
16. Mr. Abdi Weli Muhamad Hussein -Hargeisa, Somalia
17. Ms. Fouzia Abdirahman Abass – Bern, Switzerland
18. Amb. Betty Chebet Cherwon – Paris, France
19. Amb. Fredrick Musambili Matwan’ga – Rome, Italy
20. Amb. Angeline Kavindu – Stockholm, Sweden
21. Amb. Stella Orina – Berlin, Germany
22. Ms. Nairimas Sharon Ole Madrid, Spain
23. Mr. Maurice Makoloo – Vienna, Austria
24. Prof. Peter Ngure – UNESCO, Paris
25. Mr. Peter Munyiri – New Delhi, India
26. Prof. Emmy Jerono Kipsoi – Seoul, South Korea
27. Mr. John Ronald Ekitela – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
28. Dr. Wilson Kogo – Canberra, Australia
29. Mr. Mohamed Ramadhan Ruwange – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
30. Lt. Gen Albert Kendagor -Geneva, Switzerland
31. Mr. Mohamed Nur Adan – Doha, Qatar
On the other hand, Ruto also picked 14 Kenyans to take up the role of Deputy Ambassadors. They include;
- Amb. James Waweru – Geneva, Switzerland
- Dr. Alome Kasera Achayo – Paris, France
- Amb. Edwin Afande – London, United Kingdom
- Ms. Valerie Rugene Berlin, Germany
- Ms. Irene Maswan – Moscow, Russia
- Mr. Daniel Cheruiyot Tanui – Brussels, Germany
- Mr. Anthony Mayo Ngugi – The Hague, Netherlands
- Dr. Jayne Khasoa Luseneka – UNESCO, Paris
- Mr. Moni Manyange – Ottawa, Canada
- Ms. Terry Ramadhani – New Delhi, India
- Ms. Lynette Mwendwa Ndile – Beijing, China
- Amb. Jackline Moraa Kenani – Seoul, South Korea
- Amb. Arthur Andambi – Tokyo, Japan
- Mr. Daniel Mumina Nganda – Dubai, UAE
Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/
