Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has weighed in on Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga’s attendance at a state banquet in honour of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at State House.

Speaking on Wednesday, November 1 at Bomas of Kenya, Kalonzo said Raila is on a standing list of leaders who are invited when important guests visit Kenya.

He noted that Kenyans should see anything else beyond an invitation to State House.

“At the level of former prime minister Raila Odinga, I can tell you some of us are on a standing list, that we would be invited in the event of an important State guest like his Majesty King Charles III, so it should not be seen beyond that,” said Kalonzo.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwah, who was with the former vice president, echoed his statements saying Raila was invited to the banquet just like Kalozno was invited during the African Climate Summit dinner.

“Just like his excellency was there during the climate change summit, the former Prime Minister was also there for a dinner, myself and his excellency were not there we had other engagements but we were all invited,” Ichung’wah stated.

Raila attended the State House event on Tuesday night together with National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi.

Odinga was seen having a chat with King Charles III, CS Alfred Mutua, and UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala during the banquet.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived in the country on Monday night and were both greeted with a ceremonial welcome at State House where they were honoured with a 21-gun salute at State House.

Their majesties are expected to have engagements in Nairobi and Mombasa Counties before concluding their visit to Kenya on November 3, 2024.

By Ezra Nyakundi

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Kalonzo: it was in order for Raila to Attend King Charles III’s Banquet At State House