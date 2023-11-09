Thursday, November 9, 2023
Kenya Govt Apologise After Fee Increase in Key Service-It's an Error

Kenya Govt Apologise After Fee Increase in Key Service-It's an Error
Kenya Govt Apologise After Fee Increase in Key Service-It’s an Error

The Government of Kenya has denied charging Kenyans Sh1 million as payment for processing birth certificates for children of Kenyan citizens born out of the country.

This is after a Gazette Notice indicates that any child born by a Kenyan out of the country will have to pay Sh1,000,000, up from Sh500,000.

Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu has, however, said any child whose father or mother is a Kenyan becomes automatically a Kenyan citizen by birth.

“I have received reports and questions surrounding the status of children of Kenyan parents born abroad. As per the Constitution, a child whose mother or father is a Kenyan Citizen is a citizen by birth,” the PS said.

“They do not need to apply for permanent residency. They can acquire the usual citizenship documents (ID, passport, etc) by applying through the nearest Kenya Embassy or via eCitizen Kenya.”

Njogu further disclosed that the indication that Kenyan citizens will pay Sh1,000,000 to grant a child born by Kenyan outside the country citizenship is an error.

“I have engaged with PS Julius Bitok, Immigration & Citizen Services. He has assured me that the Permanent Residence fees for children of Kenyan citizens were entered in error. This fee applies to children of foreigners seeking PR,” Njogu stated.

“The children of a citizen acquire citizenship by birth. Measures to rectify the Gazette notice have already been taken. Apologies for the mistake that has caused so much anxiety.”

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

 

Kenya Govt Apologise After Fee Increase in Key Service-It’s an Error

