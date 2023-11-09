Thursday, November 9, 2023
Afrique Properties: For Modern, Elegance and Tranquil Luxury Living

Afrique Properties: For Modern, Elegance and Tranquil Luxury LivingAfrique Properties is a leading real estate agency in Kenya, offering a wide range of properties for sale and rent, including mansions, apartments, office spaces, villas, townhouses, and land.

With a focus on prime locations such as Runda, Kileleshwa, Syokimau, Kiambu Road, Membley, Kilimani, Westlands, Lavington, Karen, as well as Mombasa and Naivasha, Afrique Properties is your one-stop shop for all your real estate needs.

Whether you’re looking for a spacious mansion in Runda, a modern apartment in Kileleshwa, or a well-maintained office space in Nairobi, Afrique Properties has the perfect property for you.

We also offer a wide selection of land for sale in prime locations, so you can build your dream home or investment property. Contact Afrique Properties today to find the perfect property for your needs.

Afrique Properties Houses: Modern Elegance and Tranquil Luxury

Afrique Properties Houses offer modern living with contemporary designs. These homes feature spacious gardens and inviting swimming pools for a perfect blend of sophistication and serenity. Experience the future of luxurious living with us.

Phone: +254 728 793 131

E-mail: sales@afriqueproperties.co.ke

Website: https://afriqueproperties.co.ke/

 

