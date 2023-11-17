Friday, November 17, 2023
Nairobi Ranked 5th in Africa For Cities With Highest Quality of Life

Kenya has beaten fellow heavyweights Morocco, Egypt and Nigeria in providing quality of life to its residents, according to Numbeo, one of the world’s leading aggregators.

The nation’s capital, Nairobi, was ranked fifth in Africa behind four South African cities: Cape Town, Pretoria, Durban and Johannesburg.

Last year, Nairobi was ranked sixth in 2022, below Casablanca in Morocco.

However, this year, Casablanca dropped out of the top seven, with Cairo in Egypt and Lagos in Nigeria ranked position six and seven, respectively.

While calculating the quality of life, the research looks at different indexes, including purchasing power, safety, health care and climate and overall well-being and satisfaction of individuals within a community.

Other indicators include cost of living, property price to income ratio, traffic commute time and pollution index.

By KIOKO NYAMASYO

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

 

