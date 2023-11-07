Tanzania Decrease Fuel Prices While Kenya’s Prices Go Up

Kenyans on Monday dismissed Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir’s explanation that fuel prices are likely to spike to Ksh300 per litre over the Israel-Palestine war.

Appearing before the National Dialogue Committee, Chirchir argued that the geopolitical event was likely to lead to pain at the pump in Kenya.

However, Tanzania’s Energy and Water Utilities Authority (EWURA), the country’s equivalent of EPRA, had already announced that it is cutting fuel prices in line with trends in the global market for the month of November.

In a statement issued on October 31, detailing fuel prices for the month of November, EWURA attributed the decrease to a global reduction in oil prices by an average of 5.86%.

”Changes in prices of petroleum products in November 2023 are mainly due to the decrease in the world oil price by an average of 5.68%, and a decrease in premiums for the importation of petroleum products by an average of 13% for PMS and 25% for AGO, reduction of the production of petroleum products by OPEC+ and economic sanctions on Russia,” read EWURA’s statement.

The prices announced by EWURA came into effect on November 1 and apply to various Tanzanian regions including Dar es Salaam, Tanga, and Mtwara.

As far as the price reductions go, EWURA announced a reduction in the price of petrol to Tsh 3274 (Ksh 197.62) per litre for the Dar es Salaam region from the previous Tsh 3281 ( Ksh 198.04).

The agency also announced a reduction in the price of diesel per litre for the Dar es Salaam region to Tsh 3374 ( Ksh 203.65) from the previous Tsh 3448 ( Ksh 208.12).

For the Tanga region, EWURA announced that the price of petrol per litre for the month of November would be Tsh 3320 (Ksh 200.39) from the previous Tsh 3327(Ksh 200.82).

EWURA also announced a reduction in the price of petrol in Mtwara which recorded a decrease to Tsh 3347 9 (Ksh 202.02) from the previous Tsh 3353 (Ksh 202.38).

EWURA further attributed the price cuts to the decrease of the duties imposed on petroleum imports by an average of 13% for petroleum and 25% for Automated Gas Oil (AGO).

Tanzania’s decision to cut fuel prices could explain why Kenyans living near the border have largely preferred to buy fuel in the neighbouring East African country.

Meanwhile, fuel prices in Kenya are at a record high after EPRA unveiled prices of fuel on October 14.

By LEVI ONYINKWA

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Tanzania Decrease Fuel Prices While Kenya’s Prices Go Up