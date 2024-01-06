Nairobi Socialite Starlet Wahu Mwangi stabbed to death in an AirBNB

CCTV footage has revealed the last moments of a 24-year-old woman identified as Starlet Wahu Mwangi before her body was found lying in a pool of blood at an AirBnB in South B, Nairobi.

The CCTV recorded Wahu wearing a short red dress in the company of a man who wore a denim shirt checking into an apartment.

Together they boarded a lift to their room which detectives indicated they had rented for a night. The two appeared in good moods and kept talking before getting into the lift.

However, the following morning, the law enforcement officers received a distress call from the owner of the rented Airbnb in South B informing them of a possible murder.

The police found the lifeless body of a young woman lying in a pool of blood in the sitting room area.

“They found the girl had bled to death. The suspect cut the woman’s vein connecting to the heart which is why she died faster. We could not save her,” Judith Nyongesa, the police commander in Makadara stated.

Detectives who visited the crime scene recovered an HIV testing kit, used protective kits, alcohol the victim’s clothes, and a knife believed to have been used to commit the heinous act.

“We found two mobile phones, 2 condoms, one was used but the other one was not. The investigations are ongoing to establish why she killed the lady,” Nyongesa stated.

Reports allege that the suspect was arrested at a hospital in Nairobi where he was undergoing treatment. He had a stab wound.

“We managed to track his phone and arrested him while undergoing treatment. The suspect is 30 years old but the investigations are ongoing to establish why they rented a house and killed the young lady,” Nyongesa told the media.

An autopsy conducted on her body established that she suffered a hemorrhage following the deep stabbing.

By Jerry Njomo

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

