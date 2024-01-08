John Matara: Fresh details Of Suspect Linked To Murder Of Starlet Wahu

Fresh details have emerged about John Matara, the suspect linked to the brutal murder of socialite Starlet Wahu in an Airbnb in South B, Nairobi County.

A woman, who spoke on condition of anonymity, now claims she fell victim to John Matara and was tortured after a date gone wrong.

Speaking on Saturday, January 6, after recording a statement at the Madakara sub-county police headquarters, the woman alleged that she met the suspect on a dating site and exchanged numbers before they decided to meet at an Airbnb.

According to the victim, their meet-up went smoothly until midnight when things took a different turn.

“I met this guy on a dating site, we exchanged numbers and we met on a particular day in an Airbnb. The guy seemed nice from when he picked me up from the Uber to the house. Everything was nice till midnight,” the lady narrated.

The woman claimed that Matara beat her up and tortured her using a knife and an iron box to force her to give him her passwords, MPesa pin, and accounts.

“The guy decided to beat me up and asked me for money. He did bad things to me he was using a knife and an iron box threatening me to give him my phone password, Mpesa pin, and accounts.

“I gave him everything he checked my account and saw the amount of money I had, he asked me to transfer the money to him and I did everything he asked for. He has asked for Sh 50,000 and I transferred the money to him,” the victim told the press.

The shocking revelations come after Starlet Wahu was found dead in a pool of blood at an AirBnB in South B, Nairobi.

CCTV footage from the apartment recorded Wahu wearing a short red dress in the company of Matara who wore a denim shirt checking into an apartment.

Together they boarded a lift to their room which detectives indicated they had rented for a night. The two appeared in good moods and kept talking before getting into the lift.

However, the following morning, the law enforcement officers received a distress call from the owner of the rented Airbnb in South B informing them of a possible murder.

The officers who visited the crime scene recovered an HIV testing kit, used protective kits, alcohol the victim’s clothes, and a knife believed to have been used to commit the heinous act.

Wahu was buried on Saturday afternoon in a low-key private ceremony in Kamulu, Machakos County.

By Ezra Nyakundi

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

John Matara: Fresh details Of Suspect Linked To Murder Of Starlet Wahu