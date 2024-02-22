Kenyan-Born Professor Appointed Provost of University of Sheffield in UK

The University of Sheffield has appointed Professor Robert Mokaya as Provost and Deputy Vice-Chancellor, a position that puts him at the forefront of innovation and academic excellence.

According to a statement published by Kenya’s High Commissioner to the UK Manoah Esipisu, Professor Mokaya will take the leadership position in June this year and will work closely with the President and Vice-Chancellor and have oversight of the effective delivery of Vision and Strategy.

With a reputation for leading successful research teams and fostering groundbreaking discoveries, Professor Mokaya brings a wealth of experience and a passion for pushing boundaries in education and research.

As an innovator and visionary, Professor Mokaya is committed to transforming the University of Sheffield into a global hub for research and innovation. His vision is to bridge the gap between academia and industry, creating collaborative opportunities that will drive economic growth and societal impact.

With a background in chemistry, Professor Mokaya has an impressive track record of pioneering work in materials science and sustainable technology. His research focuses on developing new materials with extraordinary properties, such as high surface area and exceptional catalytic activity.

Prof. Mokaya Accomplishments

-Prof. Mokaya was the first black full professor of chemistry in the UK and was awarded the Order of the British Empire OBE in last year’s King’s honours.

-He has been at the University of Nottingham where he worked for 23 years, taking up the role of PVC for Global Engagement in 2019.

-He joined the School of Chemistry at Nottingham as a lecturer in Materials Chemistry in 2000, was promoted to Reader in 2005, and to Professor of Materials Chemistry in 2008.

-Prof. Mokaya is a Royal Society Wolfson Research Merit Award holder (2017-2022) and from 2016 to 2018 was Associate Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Global Engagement.

Under his leadership, the University of Sheffield aims to cement its position as a world-class institution, attracting top talent and driving innovation across various disciplines. Professor Mokaya’s appointment is sure to usher in an exciting new chapter for the university, positioning it at the forefront of cutting-edge research and academic excellence.

By Isaac Mbugua/Diaspora Messenger Reporter

